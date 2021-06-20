Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.42). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $225.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

