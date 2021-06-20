Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.71

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 12592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.