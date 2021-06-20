Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Viking Therapeutics worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $479.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

