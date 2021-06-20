Swiss National Bank Has $873,000 Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,635,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,390. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

