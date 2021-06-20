Swiss National Bank Buys 3,200 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RPC were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RPC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,932,309 shares of company stock worth $10,560,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

