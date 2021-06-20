Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday.

SWMAY stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,759. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

