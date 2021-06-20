Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.93 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $16,471.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.00762088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

