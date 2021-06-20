Swarm City Price Reaches $0.0672 on Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $573,707.90 and $80.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00772165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00084217 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

