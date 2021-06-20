SushiSwap Price Down 1.1% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $993.90 million and approximately $298.26 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.81 or 0.00023012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00727634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00043402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083118 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 224,838,941 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.