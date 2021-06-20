Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 447,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SUP opened at $8.59 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.85.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

