Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,147 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,844. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

