Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $69,000.66 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $69,000.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,512.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $590,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.