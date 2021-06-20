Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.36.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,616.67. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

