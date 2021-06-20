Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.96 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,013,296. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

