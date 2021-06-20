STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in STORE Capital by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 95,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in STORE Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.