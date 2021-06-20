StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,551. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.