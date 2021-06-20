Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 13,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16,217% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,010,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $11.15 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $415.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

