STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NYSE STM opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

