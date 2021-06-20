Stephens Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $310.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Stephens from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $234.50 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.17.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

