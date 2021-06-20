Stellar (XLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $452.40 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $452.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00136671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00181296 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,102 coins and its circulating supply is 23,170,089,527 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

