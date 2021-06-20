Status Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $195.10 million and $18.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

