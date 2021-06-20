Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,383.82 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

