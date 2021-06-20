StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00060055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.67 or 0.00761083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00043843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00083780 BTC.

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

