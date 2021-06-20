Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $89.09 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,725. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

