Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 418 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Eaton stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

