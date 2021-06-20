Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 279 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up 1.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 280,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,260. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.82.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

