SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Raised by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.96. 7,126,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

