SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $31.03 million and $1.84 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

