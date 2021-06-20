S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.81. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $401.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

