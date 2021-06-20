Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.40

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and traded as low as $51.86. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 9,096 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

