Smoothy Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $556,487.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00133203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00178450 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,179.85 or 1.00341752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00831888 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.