SmartKey Reaches Market Cap of $32.85 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartKey has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

