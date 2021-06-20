Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.55 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $49.55 million and $9.46 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00057491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00731608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00043241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00083243 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.