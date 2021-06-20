SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.20. SM Energy shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 13,350 shares traded.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $652,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 94.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 832,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 280,807 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.