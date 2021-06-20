SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 2.8%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €18.40 ($21.65) and last traded at €18.52 ($21.79). 33,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.06 ($22.42).

The company has a market capitalization of $375.80 million and a P/E ratio of -12.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 743.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

