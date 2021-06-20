SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE opened at $165.40 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.60 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.