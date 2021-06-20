Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 71,425 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,425 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $56,265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

