Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,412 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,968 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $362.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $374.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.