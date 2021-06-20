Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $396,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQT opened at $14.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

