Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,345 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

