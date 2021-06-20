Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

