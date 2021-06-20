Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,255 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.75% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

MUJ stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.