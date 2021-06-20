Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SVM. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

