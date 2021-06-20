SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

