Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Decreases By 14.2%

SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SciSparc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPRCY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.06. SciSparc has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.