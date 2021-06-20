Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Decreases By 14.6%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

