Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Drops By 14.4%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 13th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.3 days.

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $21.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

