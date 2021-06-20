Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Rises By 19.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,898,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 9,118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.39 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39.

MEDIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

