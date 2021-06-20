Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Expands By 20.9%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 595.0 days.

LGRVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $107.95 on Friday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

