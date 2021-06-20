Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Expands By 21.3%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 149,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

